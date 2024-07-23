Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Ladder Capital traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 422676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,043,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

