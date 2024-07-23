Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th

Shares of Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Thursday, July 25th. The 1-50038357 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 25th.

Lawson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LWSOF opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. Lawson has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

Get Lawson alerts:

About Lawson

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.