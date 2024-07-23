Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -125.77 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 58.9% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lazard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth $25,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

