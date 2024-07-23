Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.52.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
