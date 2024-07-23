Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

LOB stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

