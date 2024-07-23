Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $118.25 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.01169363 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,579,082.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

