Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

