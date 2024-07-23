ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Cut by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,817. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

