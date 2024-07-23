Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 16,513,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 62,046,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

