MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76. 94,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 324,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $732.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 342.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

