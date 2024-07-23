Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.43

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 136895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

