Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Mattel Trading Down 7.7 %

MAT traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 9,913,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.