Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of MAT stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 8,206,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

