Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading Down 6.8%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 101,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 123,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Mawson Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Price Performance
Mawson Gold Company Profile
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Gold
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.