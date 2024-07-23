Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading Down 6.8%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 101,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 123,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Mawson Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 13.85.

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

