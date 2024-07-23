McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $584.99. The company had a trading volume of 125,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,864. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.