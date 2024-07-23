Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.33.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $487.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,933 shares of company stock worth $154,451,206. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.