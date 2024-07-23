Meter Governance Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $21.63 million and $67,504.63 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,085,303 coins and its circulating supply is 31,067,952 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 38,777,114 with 32,837,583 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.72383146 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $80,916.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

