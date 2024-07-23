Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Down 5.7%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.00 ($5.43) and last traded at €5.00 ($5.43). Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.30 ($5.76).

Metro Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.39 and its 200 day moving average is €5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.44.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

