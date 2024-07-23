MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 7,324,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 12,566,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

