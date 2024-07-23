MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. 96,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point downgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.