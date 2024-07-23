Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as low as $282.96 and last traded at $286.76, with a volume of 66740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.20.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.96. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

