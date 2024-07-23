Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,757. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

