Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. 446,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,425. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

