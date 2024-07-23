Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) received a C$2.50 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

MAU has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Montage Gold stock remained flat at C$1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 171,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,219. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.77. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$1.87.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

