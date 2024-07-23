Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 629,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 278,797 shares.The stock last traded at $32.36 and had previously closed at $33.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Further Reading

