Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04. Moody’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.400 EPS.

MCO stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.85. 170,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $458.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $427.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

