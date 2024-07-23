Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $38.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 2,067,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151,325. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 1,291,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.