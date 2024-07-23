Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Trading Up 0.8%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 17,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 71,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.