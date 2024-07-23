Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Trading Up 0.8%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 17,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 71,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- About the Markup Calculator
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.