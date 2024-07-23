Morgan Stanley Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $330.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.80.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $312.97 on Friday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 905.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

