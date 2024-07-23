M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.17.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $170.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $495,121.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $495,121.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

