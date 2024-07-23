Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Position Reduced by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,021. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.49 and a twelve month high of $520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.66 and its 200-day moving average is $422.06.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

