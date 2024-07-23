MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $173.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $181.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 578.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,287,000 after purchasing an additional 831,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

