Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 499 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $63,132.75.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,804. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Natera by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,903,000 after acquiring an additional 265,706 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

