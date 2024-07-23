NEAR Protocol Price Down 11% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and $227.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.73 or 0.00008674 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,863,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,837,819 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,773,256 with 1,104,519,848 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.86738959 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $232,475,832.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

