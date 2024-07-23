Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $653.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $681.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $647.50 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $656.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.53. The stock has a market cap of $279.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.