Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $635.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $554.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $681.21.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $647.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $279.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

