Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 438,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 165,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Nevada King Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$108.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

