New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $76.32

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.32, but opened at $74.15. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 62,756 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after buying an additional 942,392 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,659,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,234,000 after acquiring an additional 731,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after acquiring an additional 646,122 shares during the last quarter.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

