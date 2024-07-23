Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 301,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 190,082 shares.The stock last traded at $7.74 and had previously closed at $7.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Noah alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOAH

Noah Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $511.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Noah by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.