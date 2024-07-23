Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,997. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

