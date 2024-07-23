Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

