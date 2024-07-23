Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $54.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 702,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,281,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

