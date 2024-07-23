Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 4,905,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797,535. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

