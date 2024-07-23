Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 41100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Down 17.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

