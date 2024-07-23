Nuformix (LON:NFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 4349324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Nuformix Trading Up 14.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Nuformix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.