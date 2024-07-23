O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,446 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Shares of SAP traded up $14.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.63. 2,593,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $214.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

