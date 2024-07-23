O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,968 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $219.65. 3,629,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

