O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,848 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Jackson Financial by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 793,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,557. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

