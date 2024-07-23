O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,841 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,260. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

