O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in DTE Energy by 196.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. 635,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

